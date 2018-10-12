Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RRP Pole #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location San jose Age 33 Posts 217 RRP Pole I have a cast RRP pole with maybe a season and half of use from more of a race-style built ski (No freestyle use).

If you're looking to put this on a 750sx, I have the pole spring and spacers available as well. I was going to put this on my SJ build, but I already have a KP pole/bracket/steering for that.





IMG_20181012_183514233.jpgIMG_20181012_171047029.jpgIMG_20181012_171044258.jpgIMG_20181012_171041737.jpg $500 + shipping.

