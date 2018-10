Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1973 js400 wanted #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2015 Location Maryland Age 20 Posts 67 1973 js400 wanted Hi, I am looking for an original 1973 js400 or 1974 blue js400. Preferably a wsab or "v hull". Location doesn't matter but I prefer something near Maryland or Arizona. Im an out of state buyer (unless the ski is in Maryland) so I will pay through paypal and have a shipping company pick up the ski. If you have one you are thinking of selling, please let me know. Thank you Last edited by Carver86; Today at 12:07 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 42 Posts 755 Re: 1973 js400 wanted I’ve got both, but not ready to give them up .





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 42 Re: 1973 js400 wanted I have a 1976 hull. Not sure if you’re interested if it’s the same but it’s got the start stop in the tray like the 1973 and 74 2006 Superjet “Lola”- The usual stuff

1994 Blaster “Barney”- mostly stock

1984 Js550 “Spare ski”- Kerker pipe, sbn38

1992 Js550/750 small pin swap

1990 Js550 “Banshee”- loud af

