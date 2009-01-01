Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Sea Doo XP 787 Part out #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2013 Location Southeast Posts 517 1997 Sea Doo XP 787 Part out Lost compression in front cylinder. Light scarring on cylinder wall. Nothing major, it did not break up or melt down.



Brand new key. Just programmed before her final ride.Ski has ~110 hours on it now, Had 108 at the time of the programming



Hull is complete with title. new wear ring. UMI grips and Blowsion billet throttle. Aftermarket intake grate.



Please text 3363022961. No messages here please.



Located in Lexington, NC. Will ship and take payments via paypal or local cash face to face transactions.



Must go, make offers.



