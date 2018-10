Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: westcoast exhaust question #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,752 westcoast exhaust question Is the pipe really that bad for a 750 x-2? Some say yes others say no. My build plan is going to be:



750sp

46mm carb

ADA head

Lightened flywheel

Westcoast exhaust manifold (port match/exit bored)

Fischer Waterbox



and the westcoast pipe bored to match manifold.

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules