So i compression tested the motor upon purchase as a non runner. Results were 150 lbs. And 110 lbs. So i said whatever it is winter time no better time to rebuild, well curiosity got the best of me so i got it running gave it a few revs and shut it off. Compression tested again, and suddenly i have a dead cylinder.. turns out the headgasket is blown after tear down, which wasnt the worst news consdering its getting a new top end anyway.. but this literally happened on both motors. Both compression tested on the low side then got them running, compression tested again, and suddenly, i have a dead cylinder? Wth lol ? Any insight

