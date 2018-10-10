Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Aluminum Tank For Jetmates #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Ohio Posts 150 Aluminum Tank For Jetmates I recently made a small batch of aluminum tanks for the Jetmate. I made a couple of extra tanks and had one of the original buyers back out so I've got some available for the time being. This will be the only batch I make of these so get them while you can! Capacity is 9.3 gallons. Material is 1/8" thick 5052 aluminum, TIG welded with 5356. Brass fittings with stainless steel pickup tubes. Price is $429 + shipping.



20181010_193113.jpg20181010_193052.jpg #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 309 Re: Aluminum Tank For Jetmates Wow amazing work





Id buy another.





