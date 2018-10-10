|
Aluminum Tank For Jetmates
I recently made a small batch of aluminum tanks for the Jetmate. I made a couple of extra tanks and had one of the original buyers back out so I've got some available for the time being. This will be the only batch I make of these so get them while you can! Capacity is 9.3 gallons. Material is 1/8" thick 5052 aluminum, TIG welded with 5356. Brass fittings with stainless steel pickup tubes. Price is $429 + shipping.
Wow amazing work
Id buy another.
