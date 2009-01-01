 97 Seadoo xp VTS keeps blowing
    97 Seadoo xp VTS keeps blowing

    I have replaced rectifier, vts motor and vts 7.5 fuse keeps popping. Is the mpem bad? Its the only thing I haven't replaced If anyone else has experienced this what was it? Also I did do a search nothing came up on the the topic.
    Re: 97 Seadoo xp VTS keeps blowing

    Bad VTS housing.
    Re: 97 Seadoo xp VTS keeps blowing

    Can you explain? It hasn't been in the water. So don't know how the housing is bad. The motor isn't wet.
