97 Seadoo xp VTS keeps blowing
I have replaced rectifier, vts motor and vts 7.5 fuse keeps popping. Is the mpem bad? Its the only thing I haven't replaced If anyone else has experienced this what was it? Also I did do a search nothing came up on the the topic.
Re: 97 Seadoo xp VTS keeps blowing
-
Re: 97 Seadoo xp VTS keeps blowing
Can you explain? It hasn't been in the water. So don't know how the housing is bad. The motor isn't wet.
