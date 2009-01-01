Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 97 Seadoo xp VTS keeps blowing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Arizona Age 39 Posts 6 97 Seadoo xp VTS keeps blowing I have replaced rectifier, vts motor and vts 7.5 fuse keeps popping. Is the mpem bad? Its the only thing I haven't replaced If anyone else has experienced this what was it? Also I did do a search nothing came up on the the topic. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,949 Re: 97 Seadoo xp VTS keeps blowing Bad VTS housing. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Arizona Age 39 Posts 6 Re: 97 Seadoo xp VTS keeps blowing Can you explain? It hasn't been in the water. So don't know how the housing is bad. The motor isn't wet. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) visionoutfitters Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

