Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 Blue Yamaha FZR - Sacramento #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2006 Location HomeLess Posts 123 2009 Blue Yamaha FZR - Sacramento 2009 Blue Yamaha FZR Sho 50 hours with 2001Zieman double trailer painted factory gray. Both excellent conditions.

Riva - Performance Power Filter Kit , Intake Manifold Upgrade Kit , Rear Exhaust

Riva - uninstalled new parts, Power Cooler Kit , Power Cooler Blow-off Valve Kit , Engine Cooling Kit for SHO/FZ for use with Power Cooler, Fuel Pressure Regulator Kit, E1 super charger impeller

R&D - AQUAVEIN INTAKE GRATE , Pump Seal Kit for R&D FZ intake grate, VTS Quick Shift Cam Kit , R3 Reprogramming Service

R&D - uninstalled new parts, Block Thermostat Kit Cooling Option ,

Works - ride plate, sponsons

Jet Trim seat cover

TBM 6 gallon gas tank for rear storage, 24.5 gallons total with tank

Factory Yamaha cover



