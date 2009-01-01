2009 Blue Yamaha FZR Sho 50 hours with 2001Zieman double trailer painted factory gray. Both excellent conditions.
Riva - Performance Power Filter Kit , Intake Manifold Upgrade Kit , Rear Exhaust
Riva - uninstalled new parts, Power Cooler Kit , Power Cooler Blow-off Valve Kit , Engine Cooling Kit for SHO/FZ for use with Power Cooler, Fuel Pressure Regulator Kit, E1 super charger impeller
R&D - AQUAVEIN INTAKE GRATE , Pump Seal Kit for R&D FZ intake grate, VTS Quick Shift Cam Kit , R3 Reprogramming Service
R&D - uninstalled new parts, Block Thermostat Kit Cooling Option ,
Works - ride plate, sponsons
Jet Trim seat cover
TBM 6 gallon gas tank for rear storage, 24.5 gallons total with tank
Factory Yamaha cover