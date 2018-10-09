 1100 sxr engine ebox pump
    1100 sxr engine ebox pump

    1100 Kawasaki sxr conversion engine
    98 1100 block
    bored .50 pro x pistons
    Ada head 145 psi all holes
    Dual cooling manifold
    No CV carbs jetted
    Ada front cover
    Conversion coupler
    Custom ebox
    Starter
    Stator
    Ready to drop in a sxr or a blaster.
    $1200 PLUS SHIPPING ALSO HAVE SOLAS PUMP $750 and impeller 15/24 $150. Stock 1100 ebox $150
    Text me any questions 6302979911
    20181014_122050.jpg20181014_122806.jpg20181014_122300.jpg20181014_122741.jpg20181014_122741.jpg20181014_122741.jpg20181014_122741.jpg20181009_120345.jpg20181009_120443.jpg20181009_120544.jpg
