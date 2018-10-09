Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 sxr engine ebox pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location downers grove Age 33 Posts 1 1100 sxr engine ebox pump 1100 Kawasaki sxr conversion engine

98 1100 block

bored .50 pro x pistons

Ada head 145 psi all holes

Dual cooling manifold

No CV carbs jetted

Ada front cover

Conversion coupler

Custom ebox

Starter

Stator

Ready to drop in a sxr or a blaster.

$1200 PLUS SHIPPING ALSO HAVE SOLAS PUMP $750 and impeller 15/24 $150. Stock 1100 ebox $150

Text me any questions 6302979911

