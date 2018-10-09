1100 Kawasaki sxr conversion engine
98 1100 block
bored .50 pro x pistons
Ada head 145 psi all holes
Dual cooling manifold
No CV carbs jetted
Ada front cover
Conversion coupler
Custom ebox
Starter
Stator
Ready to drop in a sxr or a blaster.
$1200 PLUS SHIPPING ALSO HAVE SOLAS PUMP $750 and impeller 15/24 $150. Stock 1100 ebox $150
Text me any questions 6302979911
