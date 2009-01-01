Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My Factory Pipe Kawi 650 Limited chamber, for your 650 mod chamber #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Ontario, Canada Posts 14 My Factory Pipe Kawi 650 Limited chamber, for your 650 mod chamber Hey guys, I wanted to throw this out there to see what kind of response I get.



I have two complete Factory Pipe Kawi 650 SX/X2 Exhaust setups, both with Limited chambers



Id like to get a mod chamber to try tho



So, would anyone be interested in trading my Factory 650 Limited chamber for your Factory 650 Mod chamber?



My chambers in great shape, no denting aside from the clearance indent that comes from Factory Pipe themselves, and no cracks or welding has been done on it.



Thanks guys,

Colt



Feel free to PM, email, or text me

coltdellandrea@hotmail.com

