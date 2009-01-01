 My Factory Pipe Kawi 650 Limited chamber, for your 650 mod chamber
  Today, 02:11 PM
    colt53
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    My Factory Pipe Kawi 650 Limited chamber, for your 650 mod chamber

    Hey guys, I wanted to throw this out there to see what kind of response I get.

    I have two complete Factory Pipe Kawi 650 SX/X2 Exhaust setups, both with Limited chambers

    Id like to get a mod chamber to try tho

    So, would anyone be interested in trading my Factory 650 Limited chamber for your Factory 650 Mod chamber?

    My chambers in great shape, no denting aside from the clearance indent that comes from Factory Pipe themselves, and no cracks or welding has been done on it.

    Thanks guys,
    Colt

    Feel free to PM, email, or text me
    coltdellandrea@hotmail.com
    519-386-4153
