My Factory Pipe Kawi 650 Limited chamber, for your 650 mod chamber
Hey guys, I wanted to throw this out there to see what kind of response I get.
I have two complete Factory Pipe Kawi 650 SX/X2 Exhaust setups, both with Limited chambers
Id like to get a mod chamber to try tho
So, would anyone be interested in trading my Factory 650 Limited chamber for your Factory 650 Mod chamber?
My chambers in great shape, no denting aside from the clearance indent that comes from Factory Pipe themselves, and no cracks or welding has been done on it.
Thanks guys,
Colt
Feel free to PM, email, or text me
coltdellandrea@hotmail.com
519-386-4153
