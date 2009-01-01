Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Leaks, leaks and more leaks - sinking #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location NY Posts 19 Leaks, leaks and more leaks - sinking As some may know from my other forum i just bought a pair of 2003 cup DIs. Took a while to get running but now they are up and running however each one has a diff issue.



Machine 1: When I hookup to hose it pours water from some hose under the seat! I wasnt sure if this was an issue when in the water but it was. After 5 mins of riding she was sinking. Btw when on the hose no water comes out of the piss hole in front left of the bow. Seems like a hose is cracked or split. Ideas? I cant see much because its directly under the seat and up high. Does it on hose or in water running!

Machine 2:

All seemed good until it went in the water. I see water pouring from pump area. It was hard to pinpoint because the bildge had so much water but it seemed to come from all around the mount in the rear. Forward of the coupling. I cant tell what type of seal is in there because the mount covers most of it. Ideas?

