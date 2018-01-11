Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Jet Blast 2019 Sponsored by Jet-Lift - 8th year of silly fun :) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 49 Posts 7,851 Blog Entries 5 Jet Blast 2019 Sponsored by Jet-Lift - 8th year of silly fun :) Jet Blast 2019 - Sponsored by Jet-Lift



Thursday May 30, 2019  Sunday June 2, 2019





JB 2018 .jpg





Holiday Shores Campground and Resort



3901 River Rd, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965



Welcome to the 8th annual freeride hosted by the Badgerland Jet Pilots and sponsored by Jet-Lift and others, aka = Jet Blast 2019 (JB19).*Official dates are Thursday May 30th through Sunday June 2nd, 2019, but feel free to show up earlier, as many people will.



We will be returning to Holiday Shores in the upper Dells again, and they are ready to start taking reservations. Our special discounts and reservation details will be posted below.



There will be campsites set aside for parking excess vehicles and trailers.



If you are registered for the event through me, and your scooter has a license plate (is road legal), AND you can behave responsibly on it = talk to me about permission to bring it.



Still working on the ATV deal. Hoping to get permission for 2 or 3, to be used strictly for moving skis. Contact me if you wish to bring an ATV, and I will keep you posted.



The Pavilion is ours for the entire event. I'm working on getting bonfires planned in the huge bonfire ring next to the Pavilion.



The Campfire Poker Run was a nice change of pace for the past couple of years, but the growth we've experienced, and additional growth expected in 2019 means that it just won't be realisitc for JB19. We're going back to a raffle, but I have plans to keep it REALLY fast and REALLY simple = you won't even have to write your name on the tickets. As usual, this will be held Saturday night in the Pavilion, time will be posted later.



Booking your accomodations is done directly with the campground. Your event regisgtration is purchased directly through me, at psucharski@tds.net. $30/per person (adult), same as 2018. Just like in previous years, contact me with the names and cell numbers of everyone in your group, then send me the payment (personal payments only, please), via Paypal, to psucharski@tds.net, THANKS!!



SPECIAL INCENTIVE for 2019:

The JB19 event registration is again $30 per person. This gets you entered automatically into the raffle, scooter permission, access to the rental/campground discounts, boat launch/ski beaching permission (even in the swim area - which will be removed for BJP use only), permission to park trailers/skis at the campsites, access to the Pavilion, and probably some other things I'm forgetting.*

But here is the special incentive =

1) All paid JB19 registrations received by November 1st, 2018 receive THREE raffle tickets.

2) All paid JB19 registrations recieved after 11/1/18 but before March 1st, 2019 receive TWO raffle tickets.

3) All other paid JB19 registrations recive ONE raffle ticket.



Raffle tickets can be used for the General OR the Grand Prize drawing, your choice. Additional raffle tickets will be available for sale at the event = $20 each or 4 for $60.



As always, we will continue to support the CWCAC Food Pantry and Outreach Organization in the Dells. According to the latest report I got from Fred Hebert, our BJP running total is $24,250!!! Let's keep it going, folks



This section of the HS map shows the camping area being set aside just for the BJPs and JB19. Basically sites 1-58 and the lettered rustic sites. Yellow numbered sites have water and electric. Blue have electric.



This section of the HS map shows the camping area being set aside just for the BJPs and JB19. Basically sites 1-58 and the lettered rustic sites. Yellow numbered sites have water and electric. Blue have electric.



Here are the JB19 rates:



Camping:

$18 per person per night OR you can book as a "family" and simply pay $40 per night for a full campsite.



Sites 1-58 are all ours, except for site #1, which is way on the south corner on the river. Apparently a gentleman has been taking that site during our weekend for many years now. Alice is going to see if he is willing to move, but she won't force him. Regardless, he will be on the quiet end of our area.



The beach is at the north end of our area. I've gotten some requests for "quiet" areas. The map doesn't show it, but our camping area is huge and it is tiered into multiple levels. The late night parties tend to happen closer to the beach, at the north end. If you prefer a more quiet atmosphere, choose a site at the south end of the camping area. Or, the Park Models, Motel Units, and Guest Cabins are great if you want more privacy and less party noise.



Park Models:

With covered deck = $110/night, 4 people max

With screened deck = $120/night, 4 people max



Motel Units:

10 nearest the office = $65/night, 4 people mix

6 brand new ones in the meadows = $75/night, 4 people max



Guest Houses = $50/night, 4 people max



I will be planning on us using any empty campsites in our area for parking. Expect to pay the $2/daily fees for whatever you declare, so you will need to pay for and get windshield tags for all extra vehicles.



I should also remind everyone of our sponsors, many of them have been supporting us since 2012, and to watch out for the upcoming black Friday deals - it's always a great idea to buy from our sponsors when loading up for winter builds and Christmas



Brian Varsoke, Jet-Lift, our title sponsor for several years now. Brian has been crazy generous towards us. I see they've had some recent close out deals. Time to add a Jet-Lift product to your garage. I own 2 jet-lifts, shop cart, and the telescopic beach stand. I use the sh1t out of all my Jet-Lift stuff, and I don't exactly treat it nicely - cuz I don't need too. All of it is built to take it.



Robin Haas at Rhaas Products would be happy to set you up for winter builds now. If you want to build your own 50+ mph Sleepersaki just like one Jeffrey Meverden won back in June, well, I documented the whole build, with pictures, in the BJP section on pwctoday.



Klotzlubemn Oilguy, Rick our Klotz guy takes crazy good care of us. Just try not to be like Nick Self and make him ship you single gallons. Please try to buy by the best oil for the money by the case.



Clinton Rhodes of C&C in Iowa is still making and selling the Handee Clamp. It's the perfect stocking stuffer for any gearhead.



Jet-Renu is the stuff to have for all your cleaning and polishing needs. Brian Kottke can tell you who to reach out to if you can't find their website



Michelle at Skat-Trak Performance Products is always ready to help, and they have given us so many gift certificates and swag over the years - just crazy. Buy your impellers from Skat-Trak.



Blowsion has been with us forever and is always there with cool and new ideas/products. I have their tubbies on 3 of my SJs. They rock.



John Kohls, Robodad, always has Robo-Tows ready to ship. Crazy for anyone to ride without a Robo-Tow on their vest.



Tim Zarnstorff at z-force has forgotten more about building horsepower than most of us will ever know. Get your porting and boring done NOW, when it makes sense , so you can be reassembled and riding by JB19.



Team Winnebagoland stepped up and joined us this year. Get on their email mailing list, because they have lots of cool things going on there - way more than just jet ski stuff.



Last but not least, Nick Cairns of Westside Powersports. He is thee seadoo guy on the planet when it comes to parts, new and used, and he is an encyclopedia of knowledge.



Did I forget anyone? I apologize if I did. Just let me know.



A few more maps of HS, for reference. The Park Models most of us take are on Wild Rose Lane, or if those sell out you can grab the ones near the Pavilion. The Motel units are just behind the office, but there are also some brand new ones over in the meadows area. The Guest Houses are all adjacent to the pools and use the bathroom building next to the pools.



A few more maps of HS, for reference. The Park Models most of us take are on Wild Rose Lane, or if those sell out you can grab the ones near the Pavilion. The Motel units are just behind the office, but there are also some brand new ones over in the meadows area. The Guest Houses are all adjacent to the pools and use the bathroom building next to the pools.



Last count I heard, Holiday Shores is 205 acres, but they're working on acquiring more land connected to their border. Same owners since it was established 44 years ago and began as something like 40 acres.



I'd estimate it is about 80% seasonal sites. After JB18, MANY seasonal campers are asking when the BJPs will return, because they actually want to hang with and watch us ride . No joke. I had several seasonals offering to pay to watch "the show". I just told them to hand us beer . Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 11:46 AM .



