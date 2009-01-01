 GSX RFI VTS Not Reading on MFG
  Today, 07:21 AM #1
    mrwhipper
    mrwhipper is offline
    Frequent Poster mrwhipper's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    173

    GSX RFI VTS Not Reading on MFG

    Hello all.

    I am revising a problem that I had posted a while back but it was combined with other questions and I did not get a response.

    With my wife,s 99 GSX RFI, the VTS works but there is no reading of any kind on the multi function gauge. Yesterday I pulled it apart to check the magnet and it is perfectly fine.

    What else should I check?

    Thanks!
  Today, 10:30 AM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    24,948

    Re: GSX RFI VTS Not Reading on MFG

    The gauge...
