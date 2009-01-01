|
GSX RFI VTS Not Reading on MFG
Hello all.
I am revising a problem that I had posted a while back but it was combined with other questions and I did not get a response.
With my wife,s 99 GSX RFI, the VTS works but there is no reading of any kind on the multi function gauge. Yesterday I pulled it apart to check the magnet and it is perfectly fine.
What else should I check?
Thanks!
