Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GTX won't rev ?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location NM Posts 4 GTX won't rev ?? Howdy!



Looking at buying a 97 ? (green plastics and seat) GTX w 787 engine.



Owner says it hasnt been run in a while. (last reg sticker dated 2017)



We took it to the lake to test ride, and it was a bear to get started at the inspection station.



Plugs were black, and fuel soaked, so we put in 2 new ones.



Finally after 20 minites of cranking it started trying to fire up.



Got it running and into the water, but it wouldnt get over 3,000 rpm and about 10 mph.



It had a momentary burst to 5,000 rpm for a couple seconds, then back to 3,000.



Took it to the marina and put in some quicksilver carb cleaner and about a gallon of fresh gas. (all it would hold)



Made no difference.



Any input as what this might be? Clogged carb? Maybe primary jet ok, but main jet clogged?



