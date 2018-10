Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help with SBN 44 Pop Off #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 32 Posts 59 Need help with SBN 44 Pop Off I recently rebuilt a sbn 44 and the pop off is way lower than it should be. I am running a 2.3 n/s and dull silver spring. This should yield a 20 psi pop off, but for some reason it is popping off at 13 psi. What could possibly cause this? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

