 650sx Complete Aftermarket Aluminum pole, pad, steering & throttle setup
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Today, 07:05 PM #1
    SDHX
    SDHX is online now
    PWCToday Guru SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    343

    650sx Complete Aftermarket Aluminum pole, pad, steering & throttle setup

    Up for sale, complete 650sx Aluminum AM pole, clean with no major dings or dents, looks great, chinpad in excellent shape, Aftermarket anodized blue turn plate (not sure of brand, just doesnt look like my stock one) and AM finger trigger throttle.
    will not separate for now.
    price is $280 PLUS shipping and any related PayPal fees, should you choose not to send via F & F.
    text 9-four-1-5-3-6-4898 if interested.
    if you call, LEAVE A VOICEMAIL.. otherwise just text. Easier with my work and life schedule.
    thanks!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:06 PM #2
    SDHX
    SDHX is online now
    PWCToday Guru SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    343

    Re: 650sx Complete Aftermarket Aluminum pole, pad, steering & throttle setup

    More pics to come. Stupid phone
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:09 PM #3
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is online now
    Frequent Poster 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    34
    Posts
    287

    Re: 650sx Complete Aftermarket Aluminum pole, pad, steering & throttle setup

    Photos don't work for me, although I am not buying. This is a GREAT price. No doubt someone with snatch it up.

    Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:09 PM #4
    SDHX
    SDHX is online now
    PWCToday Guru SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    343

    Re: 650sx Complete Aftermarket Aluminum pole, pad, steering & throttle setup

    More to come
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:13 PM #5
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is online now
    Frequent Poster 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    34
    Posts
    287

    Re: 650sx Complete Aftermarket Aluminum pole, pad, steering & throttle setup

    N/m, photos work. Just not on Tapatalk I guess...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:00 PM #6
    SDHX
    SDHX is online now
    PWCToday Guru SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    343

    Re: 650sx Complete Aftermarket Aluminum pole, pad, steering & throttle setup

    Yea I had it at $325 plus ship, but then my ad disappeared.. been up for 2-3 days now so I lowered it. 90% of my stuff and skis sell within 24 hours.. that’s how I know I’m usually spot on with giving a great deal.
    Yea I think the only other main stream option for an AM pole for a 650 is that PLD pole. And I don’t know if he’s still making them or not, but I know his price kept getting higher and higher.. with no chinpad, no bars, no turn plate, no AM Finger throttle
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:05 PM #7
    SDHX
    SDHX is online now
    PWCToday Guru SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    343

    Re: 650sx Complete Aftermarket Aluminum pole, pad, steering & throttle setup

    Here are some more. Sorry if there are any duplicates.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 