Up for sale, complete 650sx Aluminum AM pole, clean with no major dings or dents, looks great, chinpad in excellent shape, Aftermarket anodized blue turn plate (not sure of brand, just doesnt look like my stock one) and AM finger trigger throttle.
will not separate for now.
price is $280 PLUS shipping and any related PayPal fees, should you choose not to send via F & F.
text 9-four-1-5-3-6-4898 if interested.
if you call, LEAVE A VOICEMAIL.. otherwise just text. Easier with my work and life schedule.
thanks!
Yea I had it at $325 plus ship, but then my ad disappeared.. been up for 2-3 days now so I lowered it. 90% of my stuff and skis sell within 24 hours.. that’s how I know I’m usually spot on with giving a great deal.
Yea I think the only other main stream option for an AM pole for a 650 is that PLD pole. And I don’t know if he’s still making them or not, but I know his price kept getting higher and higher.. with no chinpad, no bars, no turn plate, no AM Finger throttle