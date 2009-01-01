 Stolen money Brian Makerov strikes again
    skigolfnut
    Stolen money Brian Makerov strikes again

    I paid Brian Makerov $150.00 on September 26th for some jet ski parts for my 15 year old daughters race Blaster, He has yet to ship or provide any tracking information,

    Does anyone know him or his wife Stacy Makerov and do they still live at 2675 Mulberry St Riverside Ca. 92501?
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Stolen money Brian Makerov strikes again

    Send those Carburetors already!

    Pro Watercross Finals are coming up quick.
