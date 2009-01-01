Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Stolen money Brian Makerov strikes again #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2010 Location HOUSTON Posts 28 Stolen money Brian Makerov strikes again I paid Brian Makerov $150.00 on September 26th for some jet ski parts for my 15 year old daughters race Blaster, He has yet to ship or provide any tracking information,



Does anyone know him or his wife Stacy Makerov and do they still live at 2675 Mulberry St Riverside Ca. 92501? #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,045 Re: Stolen money Brian Makerov strikes again Send those Carburetors already!



