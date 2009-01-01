Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newbie - going to be in Menifee #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Central Nevada Age 34 Posts 1 Newbie - going to be in Menifee Hey all. I am a member on the MeetUp but dont feel this post fits on there.



I am new to the forums and also to PWCs. I just bought a 2018 FX Cruiser SVHO last month and have yet to use it.



I live in Central Nevada, midway between Vegas and Reno. I am originally from Menifee.



I am taking a vacation from work from Oct 16 until Nov 7. I will be down in Menifee the entire time. I am planning on making a run or two out to lake Perris or maybe San Vinciente.



I was also planning on making a weekend maybe Nov 2 to the 4 out in Havasu, or maybe the weekend before.



Besides helping my mom with errands and going to Knotts I will pretty much be free. I dont want to take the waverunner to the ocean, and keep it strictly freshwater. But I would like to get some hours in to brake it in before I have to winterize it.



If anyone want to ride, I could use some beginners tips, we can do Perris if anyone is close. I used to boat there with my dad when I was a kid.

