Anyone have a 1991 or 1992 Yamaha Waverunner LX 650 and know where second HIN is ?

Hey all!



So recently got a 91 or 92 Waverunner LX 650 for nothing, the guy I got it from had it sitting in his storage for years and had no original bill of sale or anything with it and wasn't sure the exact year...needs a bit of work so thought it would be something fun to work on over the winter. I got it home and noticed that it had no HIN on the back..which was weird cause apparently that year it should be stamped right into the fiberglass on the back ( have another older 500 and it's stamped in on that one ) and there is nothing there. I figure if something shady was going on you'd at least see some evidence of grinding or filing off the numbers and if it was a plate then you'd think you would see a couple small holes where the rivets went. But the fiberglass on the back is smooth and doesn't look like anything was ever there. Anyways just wondering if anyone has one of these and can confirm where the main HIN is suppose to be ( maybe I'm missing something ) and if there is a second HIN hidden on it somewhere.



Thanks in advance! These forums have been a lot of help in the past so hope someone can help out on this too!



Check under the battery?

