 300sx (Kerker Pipe/TDR Waterbox)
  Today, 01:44 PM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper
    300sx (Kerker Pipe/TDR Waterbox)

    Really don't want to do this and on the fence about it but a new X-2 build may force sale

    300sx Kerker Pipe - $265 shipped

    300sx TDR waterbox - $115 shipped


    Can text pictures

  Today, 01:48 PM #2
    Glideordie
    Glideordie
    Re: 300sx (Kerker Pipe/TDR Waterbox)

    Interested in the pipe, sent you a message
  Today, 02:03 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: 300sx (Kerker Pipe/TDR Waterbox)

    Both parts are payment pending

  Today, 02:08 PM #4
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: 300sx (Kerker Pipe/TDR Waterbox)

    Both parts are sold!

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 