Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 300sx (Kerker Pipe/TDR Waterbox) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,746 300sx (Kerker Pipe/TDR Waterbox) Really don't want to do this and on the fence about it but a new X-2 build may force sale



300sx Kerker Pipe - $265 shipped



300sx TDR waterbox - $115 shipped





Can text pictures

#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Age 31 Posts 36 Re: 300sx (Kerker Pipe/TDR Waterbox) Interested in the pipe, sent you a message #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,746 Re: 300sx (Kerker Pipe/TDR Waterbox) Both parts are payment pending

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,746 Re: 300sx (Kerker Pipe/TDR Waterbox) Both parts are sold!

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) BLRider, TripleRRR Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules