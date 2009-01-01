 Running rough on low idle.
  Today, 05:16 AM #1
    Listy
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Melbourne
    Posts
    91

    Running rough on low idle.

    Square Nose 650cc Superjet:


    Went out today for a 6k run up the river. Didnt miss a beat for the run to the weir. As I get to the 5 knot zone to slowed down it started missing. I pulled over for a riverside check and found one of the spark plugs were loose.Tightened it up. Started it and ran it towards home for another 500metres. Wouldnt get up to plan. Under load seemed to die or lose power. It sounded like it was only running on one cylinder. Water on the spark plug. Towed it home. Removed spark plugs. Blew water out. New spark plugs. Had it running again. Removed the cylinder head and replaced the gasket. It was rooted.


    So put back in the water today.
    Its running rough from about 1000-2000rpm then it purrs like a kitten.


    Spark plugs look a bit dry and looks like they may have been running hot. Maybe. Fuels is new and filters are clean. No air leaks. After I had it out of the water and started it a few times. It then became hard to start. In fact it didnt start. Noticed excess fuel mixture vapour coming from the carby. Do know why but my guts telling me its a fuel problem. Blockage internally in the carby. Filter, needle. I dont know. Im stumped.


    Only rough idle at low revs. I didnt take anything else off except cylinder head bolts. Clean off old gasket and cleaned inside pistons sleeves. Put on a new gasket and torque the bolts back up.


    Ive got the work shop manual here and Ive been troubleshooting but nothing.


    Any suggestions appreciated.

  Today, 08:09 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    4,742

    Re: Running rough on low idle.

    Internal carb filter plugged and/or clogged pilot jet?

