Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hydro Turf coupon ($100 towards any product) asking $80obo #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location Canada Age 29 Posts 43 Hydro Turf coupon ($100 towards any product) asking $80obo I'm selling a $100 hydro turf coupon. It's good for anything on their website. I won this voucher at the mid-canada jetsports race series here in Manitoba. But I just put new hydro turf on my ski so I won't be needing this.



The voucher expires Dec 31, 2018.



The voucher is for $100 USD



Asking $80 USD obo



I will send the voucher electronically to the buyer.



