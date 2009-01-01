Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Poor mans Skat pump 155mm #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,161 Poor mans Skat pump 155mm Apparently this used to be done some back in the day. This is a 4tec pump with 10 vane stainless stator from an 02 GTX. I pulled it off a lightly modded GSX limited. It will bolt right up and is "setback". The GSX I pulled it from was using the stock driveshaft but had modified tabs welded to the rear mount plate, and an extended tab welded onto the front engine cover. Along with some trimming of the driveshaft bellows the engine appeared to be sitting 3/4 -1 inch farther back than stock. The bearing looks nice but feels rough. Might just need grease, might need a kit. Wear ring is the same as any other 951 pump. $150 shipped to lower 48. Attached Images DSCF2271.JPG (544.8 KB, 7 views)

DSCF2271.JPG (544.8 KB, 7 views) DSCF2272.JPG (518.2 KB, 7 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

