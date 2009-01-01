Apparently this used to be done some back in the day. This is a 4tec pump with 10 vane stainless stator from an 02 GTX. I pulled it off a lightly modded GSX limited. It will bolt right up and is "setback". The GSX I pulled it from was using the stock driveshaft but had modified tabs welded to the rear mount plate, and an extended tab welded onto the front engine cover. Along with some trimming of the driveshaft bellows the engine appeared to be sitting 3/4 -1 inch farther back than stock. The bearing looks nice but feels rough. Might just need grease, might need a kit. Wear ring is the same as any other 951 pump. $150 shipped to lower 48.