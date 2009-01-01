Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Has Facebook Made the Forums Better or Worse??? #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2010 Location Rock Falls, IL Age 27 Posts 727 Has Facebook Made the Forums Better or Worse??? Well, Prices are skyrocketing because some people think it's a good living to flip vintage ski parts for outrageous prices. I feel like people are just getting dumber with tuning. Maybe I'm wrong. Have the Vintage pages on facebook killed the forums or have they thinned out the morons? I've been off PWCToday for awhile but I'm back baby. it's nice to have actual artificial conversations #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,740 Re: Has Facebook Made the Forums Better or Worse??? Facebook in general has killed everything, only pro to it is the vast amount of people you can connect to that aren’t on forums for parts/info. Morons are everywhere, that won’t change lol.

