Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1986+ Wetbike or Tomcat equivalent #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2005 Location So. Cali Age 31 Posts 259 1986+ Wetbike or Tomcat equivalent Well, looking for a newer style Wetbike with the larger Suzuki engine. I'm located in Southern CA.



Anyone?



Thanks!

My brother has an 89 tomcat he won in the Bush World Cup back in 89 that has never been fired up, bad thing is he is a hoarder and won't sell anything he just lets stuff collect dust, good luck finding one they are out there just got to find the right person.

