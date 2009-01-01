|
|
-
Frequent Poster
1986+ Wetbike or Tomcat equivalent
Well, looking for a newer style Wetbike with the larger Suzuki engine. I'm located in Southern CA.
Anyone?
Thanks!
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 1986+ Wetbike or Tomcat equivalent
My brother has an 89 tomcat he won in the Bush World Cup back in 89 that has never been fired up, bad thing is he is a hoarder and won’t sell anything he just lets stuff collect dust, good luck finding one they are out there just got to find the right person.
SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER
1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK
1988 JS440 FREESTYLE
1987 JS550 LIMITED
SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED
WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM
1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP
-
Re: 1986+ Wetbike or Tomcat equivalent
My buddy has some wet jets don’t know if he will sell or the year
-
Re: 1986+ Wetbike or Tomcat equivalent
Oh wait his are two old 78
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules