 1986+ Wetbike or Tomcat equivalent
  1. Today, 08:26 PM #1
    MxStandup715
    1986+ Wetbike or Tomcat equivalent

    Well, looking for a newer style Wetbike with the larger Suzuki engine. I'm located in Southern CA.

    Anyone?

    Thanks!
  2. Today, 08:43 PM #2
    matt888
    Re: 1986+ Wetbike or Tomcat equivalent

    My brother has an 89 tomcat he won in the Bush World Cup back in 89 that has never been fired up, bad thing is he is a hoarder and won’t sell anything he just lets stuff collect dust, good luck finding one they are out there just got to find the right person.

    SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER
    1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK
    1988 JS440 FREESTYLE
    1987 JS550 LIMITED
    SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED
    WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM
    1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP
  3. Today, 10:07 PM #3
    Mythenand
    Re: 1986+ Wetbike or Tomcat equivalent

    My buddy has some wet jets don’t know if he will sell or the year
  4. Today, 10:09 PM #4
    Mythenand
    Re: 1986+ Wetbike or Tomcat equivalent

    Oh wait his are two old 78
