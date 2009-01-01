|
SXR 800 Pump Diagram ??
does anyone have a diagram or know where all of the hoses go in there pump area? Just picked up an sxr that has a fitting cumming out of the hull with no hose connected to it....15392950554713051688444721592453.jpg
Re: SXR 800 Pump Diagram ??
That's the 2nd pisser off of the head, no hose needed. Stock Configuration.
You can use that hose to hookup dual cooling in the future.
Re: SXR 800 Pump Diagram ??
