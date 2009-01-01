 SXR 800 Pump Diagram ??
  Today, 05:58 PM
    RacerX1606
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    La Salle,Illinois
    Posts
    94

    SXR 800 Pump Diagram ??

    does anyone have a diagram or know where all of the hoses go in there pump area? Just picked up an sxr that has a fitting cumming out of the hull with no hose connected to it....15392950554713051688444721592453.jpg
    Sent from my IBomb
  Today, 06:00 PM
    bird
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    34
    Posts
    711

    Re: SXR 800 Pump Diagram ??

    That's the 2nd pisser off of the head, no hose needed. Stock Configuration.

    You can use that hose to hookup dual cooling in the future.
  Today, 06:20 PM
    RacerX1606
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    La Salle,Illinois
    Posts
    94

    Re: SXR 800 Pump Diagram ??

    gotcha, thanks.
    Sent from my IBomb
