Kawasaki 800 Sxr New OEM parts for sale!!! Electric box, waterbox, and stater!
Brand new Kawasaki 800 SXR parts for sale! These are brand new extra parts for my skis that I am tired to hanging on! Here is list of parts available! Please no low ball offers! Thanks
OEM waterbox (new out of box) $350 49070-3743
2011 Brand New Electrical Box Complete Never Used! $400
OEM Stator cover complete $500 Parts numbers below
21003-3748
14031-3735
551R081 X2
95055-3712
92055-055
11065-3725
92150-3729 X2
Pick-up is available and also can ship for cost. Pleas email and I can give you info or more pics if needed!
I also have 2011 green sxr Hood for sale for $300
