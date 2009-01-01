 Kawasaki 800 Sxr New OEM parts for sale!!! Electric box, waterbox, and stater!
    Kawasaki 800 Sxr New OEM parts for sale!!! Electric box, waterbox, and stater!

    Brand new Kawasaki 800 SXR parts for sale! These are brand new extra parts for my skis that I am tired to hanging on! Here is list of parts available! Please no low ball offers! Thanks

    OEM waterbox (new out of box) $350 49070-3743

    2011 Brand New Electrical Box Complete Never Used! $400

    OEM Stator cover complete $500 Parts numbers below
    21003-3748
    14031-3735
    551R081 X2
    95055-3712
    92055-055
    11065-3725
    92150-3729 X2

    Pick-up is available and also can ship for cost. Pleas email and I can give you info or more pics if needed!

    D3E6EE8F-A100-4367-A2EF-41A8C7FC9EE2.jpegE6D70ED6-4826-4B62-89DD-7562DC208F7D.jpeg80F27418-17BC-49AD-B8F2-00231BE92C95.jpeg
    Re: Kawasaki 800 Sxr New OEM parts for sale!!! Electric box, waterbox, and stater!

    I also have 2011 green sxr Hood for sale for $300
