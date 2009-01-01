Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Seadoo 951 carb intermittently dies/shuts off #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 35 Posts 98 Seadoo 951 carb intermittently dies/shuts off A little backround, 2000 carbed 951, fuel lines changed. Fuel valve, main filter/bowl, and internal carb filters cleaned.

Opened mag cover and didn't see any broken gear/teeth from bendix floating around causing a short to the stator. All fuses good.

Idling and midrange throttle runs good, no hesitation, no bog, nothing, then at full throttle "sometimes" it'll just shut off. It starts back up, runs fine again. Idles at 2900 on trailer and about 1400 in water. When it does not shut off, it will rev to 6800-6900rpm. What could be causing this? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,746 Re: Seadoo 951 carb intermittently dies/shuts off Possibly a bad DESS post or a bad key. If the start/stop button or the wiring to it fails it can shut off randomly also. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 171 Re: Seadoo 951 carb intermittently dies/shuts off Originally Posted by Matt Braley Originally Posted by Possibly a bad DESS post or a bad key. If the start/stop button or the wiring to it fails it can shut off randomly also.



