 Seadoo 951 carb intermittently dies/shuts off
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:10 PM #1
    pwc enthusiast
    pwc enthusiast is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    so cal
    Age
    35
    Posts
    98

    Seadoo 951 carb intermittently dies/shuts off

    A little backround, 2000 carbed 951, fuel lines changed. Fuel valve, main filter/bowl, and internal carb filters cleaned.
    Opened mag cover and didn't see any broken gear/teeth from bendix floating around causing a short to the stator. All fuses good.
    Idling and midrange throttle runs good, no hesitation, no bog, nothing, then at full throttle "sometimes" it'll just shut off. It starts back up, runs fine again. Idles at 2900 on trailer and about 1400 in water. When it does not shut off, it will rev to 6800-6900rpm. What could be causing this?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:14 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    2,746

    Re: Seadoo 951 carb intermittently dies/shuts off

    Possibly a bad DESS post or a bad key. If the start/stop button or the wiring to it fails it can shut off randomly also.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:35 PM #3
    mrwhipper
    mrwhipper is online now
    Frequent Poster mrwhipper's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    171

    Re: Seadoo 951 carb intermittently dies/shuts off

    Quote Originally Posted by Matt Braley View Post
    Possibly a bad DESS post or a bad key. If the start/stop button or the wiring to it fails it can shut off randomly also.
    +1

    If all that tests out, it's a long shot but try and run with the gas cap off. Just in case the check valve is stuck.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 