 1990 550sx for parts
  Today, 01:05 PM
    NielMcque
    1990 550sx for parts

    Thinking of selling my 550sx. Dont really want to part it out but might consider if it doesnt sell.

    1990 piston port motor with rebuilt bottom end needs top end rebuilt.
    PJS aluminum head
    SBN 44 carb with tau cati flamescreen
    Jetnetics aluminum flywheel
    Coffmans halfpipe
    Coffmans water box
    Aftermarket bars with lock on grips
    Pole spring
    Bilge pump
    Solar impeller
    Bored out pump nozzle and wetwolfe cone
    Might sell with shredmaster ride plate for extra money otherwise stock plate and grate
    Clean title current registration.
    Will include shop cart for it
    $900 obo
  Today, 02:01 PM
    critracer
    Re: 1990 550sx for parts

    That's a good deal. It would be gone in no time if it were in Michigan.
