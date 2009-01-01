Thinking of selling my 550sx. Dont really want to part it out but might consider if it doesnt sell.
1990 piston port motor with rebuilt bottom end needs top end rebuilt.
PJS aluminum head
SBN 44 carb with tau cati flamescreen
Jetnetics aluminum flywheel
Coffmans halfpipe
Coffmans water box
Aftermarket bars with lock on grips
Pole spring
Bilge pump
Solar impeller
Bored out pump nozzle and wetwolfe cone
Might sell with shredmaster ride plate for extra money otherwise stock plate and grate
Clean title current registration.
Will include shop cart for it
$900 obo