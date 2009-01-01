Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1990 550sx for parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Anza CA Age 31 Posts 1,010 1990 550sx for parts Thinking of selling my 550sx. Dont really want to part it out but might consider if it doesnt sell.



1990 piston port motor with rebuilt bottom end needs top end rebuilt.

PJS aluminum head

SBN 44 carb with tau cati flamescreen

Jetnetics aluminum flywheel

Coffmans halfpipe

Coffmans water box

Aftermarket bars with lock on grips

Pole spring

Bilge pump

Solar impeller

Bored out pump nozzle and wetwolfe cone

Might sell with shredmaster ride plate for extra money otherwise stock plate and grate

Clean title current registration.

Will include shop cart for it

$900 obo 1990 550 sx sbn 44 PJS head coffmans half pipe Coffmans water box solas 14-19 prop bored out pump nozzel wet wolfe cone jetnetics aluminium flywheel and shredmaster surf plate

1995 FX1 milled head ss impeller shredmaster ride plate and toploader grate



