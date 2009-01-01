Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 Yamaha WaveVenture - Mid Shaft Removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location St. Louis, Mo. Age 52 Posts 20 95 Yamaha WaveVenture - Mid Shaft Removal All, I have an old 95 WaveVenture that I'm trying to remove the mid shaft on. I've removed all the bolts, at least I believe I have, but it still won't come loose. It's almost like it's epoxyed to the wall between the engine room and the muffler area.



The engine has already been removed, so I've got plenty of room. Also, the shaft and impeller Duct have been removed.



There doesn't appear to be anything on the muffler side holding it in. Is there something up under the wave runner, in the pump housing area that needs to be removed before that can come out?



Thoughts, ideas, or information would be appreciated.



Re: 95 Yamaha WaveVenture - Mid Shaft Removal

Theres probably 5200 holding it on. Run a razor behind it to cut it loose.





