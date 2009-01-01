 95 Yamaha WaveVenture - Mid Shaft Removal
    95 Yamaha WaveVenture - Mid Shaft Removal

    All, I have an old 95 WaveVenture that I'm trying to remove the mid shaft on. I've removed all the bolts, at least I believe I have, but it still won't come loose. It's almost like it's epoxyed to the wall between the engine room and the muffler area.

    The engine has already been removed, so I've got plenty of room. Also, the shaft and impeller Duct have been removed.

    There doesn't appear to be anything on the muffler side holding it in. Is there something up under the wave runner, in the pump housing area that needs to be removed before that can come out?

    Thoughts, ideas, or information would be appreciated.

    Thanks, Brad.
    Re: 95 Yamaha WaveVenture - Mid Shaft Removal

    Theres probably 5200 holding it on. Run a razor behind it to cut it loose.


