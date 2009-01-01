 Yamaha engine mounts and midshaft housing.
  Today, 10:48 AM #1
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    52
    Posts
    1,028

    Yamaha engine mounts and midshaft housing.

    Pulled from a couch, can be used in a SJ. Be 60.00 shipped to you.KIMG0839.JPGKIMG0840.JPG
  Today, 11:49 AM #2
    zyxwvu44
    zyxwvu44 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    CA
    Posts
    3

    Re: Yamaha engine mounts and midshaft housing.

    I'll take both for 60 shipped

    Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk
  Today, 12:36 PM #3
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    52
    Posts
    1,028

    Re: Yamaha engine mounts and midshaft housing.

    Sold
