Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Painting marine vinyl seats #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location PA Posts 21 Painting marine vinyl seats Has anyone had good experience with painting their vinyl PWC or jet boat seats? I have an LS2000 boat with some stains, etc. although they are not ripped or torn. It would be great if I could clean them up with some fresh new white vinyl paint up until a few years when I would need to replace the actual vinyl?



Any good success stories with using vinyl paint (e.g. Rustoleum Vinyl paint or other)?



I can not clean the seats up with any of the hundreds of products sold for mold and stains. The real culprit could have been the "magic eraser" which probably took off some of the protectant or vinyl covering.



To paint or not to paint... that is the question #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 11,729 Re: Painting marine vinyl seats You want to use SEM Marine Vinyl paint.



Before this..try Tilex w/Bleach. I had pontoon boat seats that were basically BLACK from mildew, and NOTHING worked on them. I tried Tilex as a last resort and badda bing, no need to paint seats or buy new ones. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location PA Posts 21 Re: Painting marine vinyl seats Thanks @SxiPro, No luck with Tilex w/bleach. Also have to be careful since bleach will degrade any stitching. I have read about SEM so considering that or Rustoleum. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 11,729 Re: Painting marine vinyl seats Agree. Rinse very well after bleach.

The SEM stuff has really good reviews on Amazon. I was so close to using it, I had paint charts and the whole deal, but the Tilex saved me.



