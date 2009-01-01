Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '97 1100 STX starter doesn't disengage after engine stsrts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Jacksonville, TX Age 79 Posts 43 '97 1100 STX starter doesn't disengage after engine stsrts In previous post, I addressed solenoid (broken case) problem.

Next find was a locked up starter bendix (gear assy.). Replaced it and new starter motor.

Everything re-assembled. Motor turned over, as normal. With fuel flow it started at idle.

But, starter remained engaged. Disconnected kill switch didn't shut it down. Disconnected

battery did.

