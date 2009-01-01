|
'97 1100 STX starter doesn't disengage after engine stsrts
In previous post, I addressed solenoid (broken case) problem.
Next find was a locked up starter bendix (gear assy.). Replaced it and new starter motor.
Everything re-assembled. Motor turned over, as normal. With fuel flow it started at idle.
But, starter remained engaged. Disconnected kill switch didn't shut it down. Disconnected
battery did.
Never had this problem. I can guess a few things, BUT ?
