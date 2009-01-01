Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 550/650 troubleshooting, need help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Prior Lake, MN Posts 47 550/650 troubleshooting, need help! Hi guys, I have a 550 hull that I swapped a 650 motor into last winter. Just a little background on the ski to hopefully narrow down my issue a little bit easier:

almost all stock 650 motor

new crank seals last winter with about 25 hours run time on them now

stock carb with stock air filter

stock 650sx pipe

rebuilt and tuned carb

oil blockoff

crankcase blockoff

all new gaskets last winter

all 650 electronics in a 650 ebox

even 150/150 compression

always used dominator oil and 93 octane

no carb settings were changed Between when it ran and didnt run



so onto my issues:



finished the ski last last spring and got it running and tuned very easily. It ran great for a weekend on my local lake, absolutely no issues.

Brought it to a cabin up north and ran it all day for 5 days straight and the thing didnt skip a beat, I was so pleased with it. Took it out of the water each night So it wouldnt sit and fill with water.

Brought it home after the 5 day run and ran the water out of it in the driveway to make sure it was fully flushed. The next weekend took it out again on my local lake with no issues.

Then I brought it to a different cabin, started it on the trailer before launching. Got it on the water and about halfway across the lake it quit on me. Put it up on the swim deck of a ski boat and got it back to the cabin. Wouldnt start the rest of the day and we were out ripping on other skis so I wasnt too worried about it. The next morning it started right up so I let it sit and idle in the water. Eventually it quit out. Started right back up again, and ran about 2/3 as long as the first time. Started a third time and it ran 1/3 of the amount of time. Once its warm it wont start back up. It seems like something electrical to me since all my fuel lines and check valves are new, along with crank seals last winter during the rebuild.



Sorry for the long Long write up, just want to get this thing handled this winter so I can enjoy it next summer again.



Any and all suggestions would be greatly appreciated!! 1994 750sx

1989 650sx

1987 550/650 swap

1984 js550 #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 738 Re: 550/650 troubleshooting, need help! Install a primer in place of the choke, rebuild the fuel pump, replace the inline check valves on the fuel line and tank vent with a new ones, and replace all your fuel lines.



It's possible that you are loosing prime somewhere or a tank vent check valve failure is creating vacuum in the tank, and it's not able to pull fuel to the carb.



If the problem persists, then it could be a bad connection somewhere, or your stator, cdi or voltage regulator may be going out.



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,738 Re: 550/650 troubleshooting, need help! Bad connection or bad stator coil?

#4 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 738 Re: 550/650 troubleshooting, need help! Agreed, but I'd do all the fuel system work anyways.



It's a couple hours of work, and 50.00 worth of invaluable preventative maintenance.



If you have air leaks in the fuel system or fuel delivery issues caused by a bad fuel pump, and the motor goes lean on a WOT run, you're going to roast your top end.



I've been there, wasn't fun, and cost me some bucks to repair, not to mention the riding time lost.



If it is the stator, I still have a couple available for purchase. Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 05:32 PM . If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



