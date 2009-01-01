|
Exhaust option
I have read many different posts about a modded 650 pipe. Some good, some meh in regards to the performance on a 750. I have also read that the 650 westcoast pipe, what I currently have, is the worst option for the 750. If that is true or not, I don't know. I know nothing different then the performance of the westcoast pipe with the 750. My question is, how is the performance of a modded stock 650 pipe compared to a 650 westcoast pipe on a 750? I understand there are much better pipes, coffman and factory, but a stock 650 is much cheaper and if it is better than the westcoast pipe on the 750 then I might go that route for now.
