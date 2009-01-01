I've got 2, 07 f12x's. My wifes is pretty much stock other than pump wedge and solas prop. Mine has macboost stage 2+ worx intake grate. Biggest difference with mine is it porpises like crazy. I can play with throttle and adjust my centre of gravity and correct, but not a fan. Wondering if anyone has a similar setup, but with stock grate? I may go back to the stock intake grate.