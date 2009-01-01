Hello all! So, I did the dumb thing that people do sometimes and hooked the coil ground lead to the positive post. I know you guys have seen this before. I've read a couple threads on it but, alittle confused on my next step.

So first I replaced the coil. It melted. I did not however replace much of the wiring going to/from the coil.

No fuses in the rear or front compartment were blown.

The ski beeps once (I think) and turns over.

Now I've heard about testing a "signal wire" which I guess is the white one. I havent done that yet. I've also heard to check ignition pickup and the ignition module.

Not quite sure what/where to check for these things.

Any help would be awesome. Trying to figure this out cause it's a really fun boat.