Fall Garage Sale, 300sx, JS440/550, 650sx, 750sx Parts

As the title says, I am trying to clean out my garage of all the extra hoarded parts that I've collected over the past two decades.



I have all the parts from a gutted 300sx, keeping most of the hull parts for a 550 conversion, but selling the 300sx motor complete with all the electrical.



JS440: Good driveline with coupler



JS550: I have an extra good crank, a pole, pole brackets, various engine bay brackets, one tank, hood staps and several stock bed plates.



650TS: Two sets of hull parts, including exhausts, steering, fuel tanks and carbs.



650SX:

Clean flywheel.



Driveline.



Hull thru bearings.



2 pumps with a couple small dings in the veins.



A couple bed plates.



A diverter large diameter exhaust manifold with one broken bolt that will need to be extracted.



A complete set of Orange Hydroturf pad covers with hood pads, tray rail pads and a large 40x86 sheet of Orange Diamond Cut Hydroturf.



One good stock 650sx motor complete with, carb, milled head, exhaust manifold, starter, flywheel and stator.



'92 750SX Stock Parts:



Stock Head "A" in great condition.



Driveline.



Complete exhaust pipe with manifold.



Complete carb with intake manifold.



Set of Reed cages in awesome condition.



Pole bracket.



Throttle cable.



Hull end caps.



R &D Speed Plate.



Fuel fill cover plate with lock plate.



Hood with lock.



I'll get pictures and prices up tomorrow.



Not asking top dollar for any of this stuff, just a fair price and shipping.



Pm me what parts you want and offers.

If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!

Ski situation in limbo!

Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine!



Ski situation in limbo!



