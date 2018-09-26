|
|
-
New Blowsion handle pole carbon chin pad 96+ superjet
New Blowsion white and blue carbon fiber chin pad. Was installed and then removed. Never ridden with. Perfect condition. These are $259.95 at Blowsion yours for $175 shipped.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules