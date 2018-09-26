 New Blowsion handle pole carbon chin pad 96+ superjet
    New Blowsion handle pole carbon chin pad 96+ superjet

    New Blowsion white and blue carbon fiber chin pad. Was installed and then removed. Never ridden with. Perfect condition. These are $259.95 at Blowsion yours for $175 shipped.
