Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Prickofmisery #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 32 Posts 301 Prickofmisery This guy is the best. Iíve bought from him in the past but this time around he helped me out big time. Despite my payment getting put on hold through paypal he still shipped the part out to help my mess up and keep one of my customers happy. This payment was on hold for 7 days on top of that.



all in all great dude.

No doubt. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

The Prick is an upstanding individual! No pun intended... Humor aside, he is a good seller, knowledgeable and helpful.

