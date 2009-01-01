This is not my ski, its a friends. Just trying to help him out. Jetski runs, has good compression but has started back firing. Primarily when you give it gas. He may be moving out of state and just wants it gone. Has a lot of aftermarket parts on it.? He wont take less than 600 bucks. Has title. Has skat prop, pjs toploader intake,
extended ride plate, west coast pipe, pjs intake manifold, k&N filter and maybe more.
forgot to add there are a few odds and ends included. I think a spare resonator a westcoast bulk head brace, a spare driveshaft in the housing and maybe some ignition pieces.
He got these when he bought it and never needed them.