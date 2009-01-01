 JS 550 in Mi runs but may need work
  Today, 10:56 AM
    jetskiyer
    jetskiyer is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    48
    Posts
    72

    JS 550 in Mi runs but may need work

    This is not my ski, its a friends. Just trying to help him out. Jetski runs, has good compression but has started back firing. Primarily when you give it gas. He may be moving out of state and just wants it gone. Has a lot of aftermarket parts on it.? He wont take less than 600 bucks. Has title. Has skat prop, pjs toploader intake,
    extended ride plate, west coast pipe, pjs intake manifold, k&N filter and maybe more.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:30 AM
    BigWaveChuck
    BigWaveChuck is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Ft. Myers, Florida
    Posts
    86

    Re: JS 550 in Mi runs but may need work

    Great deal. Will be sold before high noon. Wish I was closer.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:35 PM
    jetskiyer
    jetskiyer is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    48
    Posts
    72

    Re: JS 550 in Mi runs but may need work

    forgot to add there are a few odds and ends included. I think a spare resonator a westcoast bulk head brace, a spare driveshaft in the housing and maybe some ignition pieces.
    He got these when he bought it and never needed them.
    Reply With Quote
