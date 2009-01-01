Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS 550 in Mi runs but may need work #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2008 Location michigan Age 48 Posts 72 JS 550 in Mi runs but may need work This is not my ski, its a friends. Just trying to help him out. Jetski runs, has good compression but has started back firing. Primarily when you give it gas. He may be moving out of state and just wants it gone. Has a lot of aftermarket parts on it.? He wont take less than 600 bucks. Has title. Has skat prop, pjs toploader intake,

extended ride plate, west coast pipe, pjs intake manifold, k&N filter and maybe more. Attached Images 0B608586-EBD8-4AC6-BB01-8F436DBD46D7.jpeg (1.64 MB, 8 views)

0B608586-EBD8-4AC6-BB01-8F436DBD46D7.jpeg (1.64 MB, 8 views) 5AA8B173-C9A4-4C72-95A2-1D26D73F3DA9.jpeg (2.74 MB, 9 views)

5AA8B173-C9A4-4C72-95A2-1D26D73F3DA9.jpeg (2.74 MB, 9 views) F6ED9F89-5050-4624-B631-161B53171E95.jpeg (2.31 MB, 8 views)

F6ED9F89-5050-4624-B631-161B53171E95.jpeg (2.31 MB, 8 views) F7488CF7-B104-4B5C-BACB-5E6623A38A99.jpeg (2.47 MB, 9 views)

F7488CF7-B104-4B5C-BACB-5E6623A38A99.jpeg (2.47 MB, 9 views) A67623BB-A255-4E71-8237-67210A18EB2B.jpeg (2.14 MB, 6 views) #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2008 Location Ft. Myers, Florida Posts 86 Re: JS 550 in Mi runs but may need work Great deal. Will be sold before high noon. Wish I was closer. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2008 Location michigan Age 48 Posts 72 Re: JS 550 in Mi runs but may need work forgot to add there are a few odds and ends included. I think a spare resonator a westcoast bulk head brace, a spare driveshaft in the housing and maybe some ignition pieces.

He got these when he bought it and never needed them. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules