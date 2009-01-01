|
|
Re: 05 Superjet RN Partout - B pipe, UMI steering, 701cc engine, etc!
Pump (complete), stamped 62T. Has solas concorde 13/17 in it. Shaft splines look great. 62T trim nozzle? Not sure on value whole so going to say $500 + shipping, but will part it out.
All prices are shipped to the lower 48 states. Cleaning out my stock and parting my ski out.
Pretty sure this was the impeller that came w/ my rn, stamped with "TI3003". Not 100% sure where it came from but if you know and you can use it pick it up! In decent/ok/usable shape - $50 shipped
Aftermarket (billet maybe?) superjet handlepole bracket - $125 shipped
Not sure what this handlepole spring is for.. if you know and you want it - $20 shipped
Primer bulb - not cracked, works. - $15 shipped
H20 Designs Waterbox. Brand new, never mounted in a ski, little scuffs from being moved around - $175 shipped
RN Gas tank w/ pickup. Return/vent fittings jb welded in, could use a fresh coat of jb weld. Will not come with gas in it like pictured $90 shipped
RN Chinpad w/ ap designs cover. Some splitting where the steering plate rubs it. $100 shipped
Pm sent
Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk
