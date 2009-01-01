Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 05 Superjet RN Partout - B pipe, UMI steering, 701cc engine, etc! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2006 Location Cleveland, OH Age 31 Posts 36 05 Superjet RN Partout - B pipe, UMI steering, 701cc engine, etc! 701 RN B pipe - All water adjustment screws turn. One had to be drilled out and replaced (the one on top where the paint is burnt off). Expansion chamber has some clearance hammer marks. Had it in my RN, worked great. Coupler doesn't leak but looks pretty gross. Might be able to get away with reusing gaskets. All hardware included - $600 + shipping to lower 48.











































Cold Fusion billet finger throttle with yami throttle cable adapter. Was black but it's a little faded now. - $50 shipped











RN Handlepole off an 05 - May be shortened a bit, not sure. It measures 26 5/8" from cap to cap. Gel coat has some wear/scuffing. - $175 + shipping.

























UMI steering system. Missing steering cable end/ball hookup. Bearings look rough but it still turned smooth. One of the 4 through bolts is different. Comes with straight bars w/ odi lock on grips in good shape. Also comes with steering stop. $110 shipped





















Ocean Pro "Open Ocean" Ride Plate - Has access hole cut in it to get to nozzle bolt. Other than that it is what it is; some gouging/wear on the bottom side - $50 shipped (looks like this one https://www.amazon.com/Yamaha-Super-.../dp/B071LTKMG3 )











Westcoast open intake grate, stamped P3720, ok shape. $40 shipped















Superjet Start/Stop switch w/ lanyard - Wires extended a bit by someone, worked fine. $40 shipped











RN nose piece - covered in hydroturf. Ok shape, corners worn - $50 shipped











RN Driveshaft cover - $20 shipped



#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2006 Location Cleveland, OH Age 31 Posts 36 Re: 05 Superjet RN Partout - B pipe, UMI steering, 701cc engine, etc! Pump (complete), stamped 62T. Has solas concorde 13/17 in it. Shaft splines look great. 62T trim nozzle? Not sure on value whole so going to say $500 + shipping, but will part it out.









All prices are shipped to the lower 48 states. Cleaning out my stock and parting my ski out.





Pretty sure this was the impeller that came w/ my rn, stamped with "TI3003". Not 100% sure where it came from but if you know and you can use it pick it up! In decent/ok/usable shape - $50 shipped







Aftermarket (billet maybe?) superjet handlepole bracket - $125 shipped





Not sure what this handlepole spring is for.. if you know and you want it - $20 shipped







Primer bulb - not cracked, works. - $15 shipped







H20 Designs Waterbox. Brand new, never mounted in a ski, little scuffs from being moved around - $175 shipped







RN Gas tank w/ pickup. Return/vent fittings jb welded in, could use a fresh coat of jb weld. Will not come with gas in it like pictured $90 shipped





RN Chinpad w/ ap designs cover. Some splitting where the steering plate rubs it. $100 shipped





Pm sent



