 Straight cooling fitting for 650 head
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:57 AM #1
    roush611
    roush611 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Discovery Bay
    Age
    32
    Posts
    57

    Straight cooling fitting for 650 head

    Im looking for a straight fitting for the cooling ling that goes from the head to the exhaust head pipe. Currently the mariner head I have on the 650sx Im working on has a 90 fitting and I just dont like how it bends the cooling line.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:16 AM #2
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is offline
    Resident Guru ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    39
    Posts
    1,197

    Re: Straight cooling fitting for 650 head

    I have some so does every hardware store
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:41 AM #3
    roush611
    roush611 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Discovery Bay
    Age
    32
    Posts
    57

    Re: Straight cooling fitting for 650 head

    Quote Originally Posted by ericmorrill View Post
    I have some so does every hardware store
    I thought I had found one at the local ACE Hardware 1/8” thread, but the thread was slightly different than the head. Is it metric thread?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 