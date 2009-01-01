|
Straight cooling fitting for 650 head
Im looking for a straight fitting for the cooling ling that goes from the head to the exhaust head pipe. Currently the mariner head I have on the 650sx Im working on has a 90 fitting and I just dont like how it bends the cooling line.
Re: Straight cooling fitting for 650 head
I have some so does every hardware store
Re: Straight cooling fitting for 650 head
I thought I had found one at the local ACE Hardware 1/8” thread, but the thread was slightly different than the head. Is it metric thread?
