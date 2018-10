Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: big pin ebox options #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 53 Posts 35 big pin ebox options I have a good 750 big pin out of a 97 zxi. My intention is to use it to repower a 650sx. What I didn't know when I bought it was that they had different electronics from an sxi or the like. The ebox is massive and won't easily fit in a 650 hull. Switching stator, flywheel, and ebox will be a costly PITA.



Anyone been here? Advice?



I have an ssxi box that is probably 1/2 the size. You can swap just the components you need to run the big pin and remove all the gauge stuff.

