I'm happy to say after 32 years I finally bought another boat: a 1993 Boston Whaler Rage with a Yamaha 650 jet drive. The decision was a compromise between the Waverunner my Wife wanted and the Center console boat I wanted.



I would like to add some small gauges to the boat, primarily a Tachometer and most importantly an engine temperature gauge. I will use a GPS/Fishfinder for speed indication.



The RAGE boat has no gauges whatsoever,



Faria seems to be the popular choice these days....so if I buy a 2 stroke tach for my motor will it read correctly? Where in wiring diagram should I connect the trigger lead?



Secondly is an engine temp gauge....I know the engine has it's own temperature sensor that limits the motor but I would like the option of having a gauge in the console. Normally there are placed in the engine block to do this and I have read some blogs about using a few brass t fittings to get the sensor mounted but not interfering with the cooling system. Has anybody done this and where do I locate it?







Thanks in advance!

