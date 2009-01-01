Hey all,

Happy to be in the forum and finally able to post. I just bought a 1993 Boston Whaler Rage with a Yamaha 650 engine in it.

From everything I have ready they used the Waverunner 3 motor for this boat.

Although I have not taken it into salt water yet...I do plan to in the near future.

Can anyone show me a picture of where I can connect the engine flush hose to the motor? It's supposed to be somewhere on top of the motor.

Also does anybody have the Yamaha part number for this flush kit. Boston Whaler not longer makes it.

Thanks on advance

Regards HK