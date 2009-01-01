Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 Boston Whaler Rage / Yamaha 650 Engine....where do you flush the motor from #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Orlando Posts 2 1993 Boston Whaler Rage / Yamaha 650 Engine....where do you flush the motor from Hey all,



Happy to be in the forum and finally able to post. I just bought a 1993 Boston Whaler Rage with a Yamaha 650 engine in it.



From everything I have ready they used the Waverunner 3 motor for this boat.



Although I have not taken it into salt water yet...I do plan to in the near future.



Can anyone show me a picture of where I can connect the engine flush hose to the motor? It's supposed to be somewhere on top of the motor.



Also does anybody have the Yamaha part number for this flush kit. Boston Whaler not longer makes it.



Thanks on advance



Regards HK Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules