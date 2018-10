Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 crank specs? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 49 Js550 crank specs? Does anybody have the crank specs for the js550's? Specifically an '85 style. I bought a crank to fix my old 550 engine and would like to make sure everything is where it's supposed to be (like bearing/rod clearances and run-out).

I can't seem to find this information in any of the maintenance manuals i have or online at all.

Thanks '85 JS550/750 : ~Small pin/dual carb~ (Completed 6-7-18)

