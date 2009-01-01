|
World Finals Weather
The weather was pleasant, in the low 90's, But what was the altitude that
particular day?
I mention this because Racers will sometimes have engine failures at the
World finals that never occurred where they ride, or they believed their
previous problems were behind them.
These failures are often blamed on the same old demons, like running lean,
fuel pumps, timing, blown head gaskets and sometimes the race fuel used, etc.
All the normal suspects for detonation failures.
While I was at Havasu, I asked three World Finals racers what the altitude of Lake
Havasu (LHC) was, and I received three different answers that ranged from 300' to 800'.
Google lists the altitude at LHC as 735'.
But the actual altitude was ~3500' feet that day! That is the density altitude
that is controlled by the weather conditions. The barometric was much higher than
I expected @ ~29.0" hg. Saturday's weather was pleasant temps with rain that
evening. Not a normal weather pattern, I expected altitudes of 4000' to 4500'.
When a TV weather-man reports high pressure over the 4 corners, that is where
the states of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah intersect, it creates low
pressure at ground level due to the venturi effect. I have personally recorded low
barometric pressure in California @ 27.35 inches of hg, and I am certain LHC would
be even lower. That day, the density altitude was ~5500 feet. 5500 feet is common
for hot days in California and Arizona with blue skies, with high clouds or thunderheads.
Whenever I go to the races, I bring along an Altronics inc. hand held weather
station.
I use the PerormAire PA2, that is commonly used by Drag Racers to estimate
their ET times due to lost HP. With the knowledge gained by using a PerormAire,
a racer can compensate for lost compression due to air density (I use an approximation,
but the actual loss can be easily calculated by using the geometric compression
ratio and the Gas Laws) by changing heads or domes. Fuel ratio is also richer with
elevation increases, gear ratio need to be increased for altitude (for watercraft that
means impeller pitch needs to be reduced), and horsepower is lost as altitude increases.
My point is your setup for the World Finals should be closer to a ~4500' mountain lake
in order to be competitive and reliable. This is a reasonable precaution because you
can compensate for your compression loss, you can adapt your jetting for altitude
changes, but you will still loose HP, and since your impeller size is dependent on your
peak HP, you may also need to reduce your impeller size, or decrease the load on the
pump by changing exit nozzle diameter, etc. in order for your engine to remain at a
reliable rpm.
Engine reliability decreases with HP losses, increased engine loads, and decreased peak
rpm. The goal is always an engine that easily accelerates to peak HP rpm, and slightly
exceeds that rpm by ~ 200 to 400rpm.
Bill M.
IME, the trapped compression ratio is not necessary for calculating cranking compression.
The geometric (4-stroke) compression ratio x absolute atmospheric pressure converted from
inches of hg. to psi (1 inch of Mercury = 0.491154 psi).
For example @ Sea level: 14.7 psi x 12:1 CR = 176.4psi. Absolute atmospheric pressure (in psi)
multiplied times volume is more accurate than the majority of compression testers available on
the market. BM
