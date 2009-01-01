Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: World Finals Weather #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 58 Posts 2,491 Blog Entries 6 World Finals Weather The weather was pleasant, in the low 90's, But what was the altitude that

particular day?



I mention this because Racers will sometimes have engine failures at the

World finals that never occurred where they ride, or they believed their

previous problems were behind them.



These failures are often blamed on the same old demons, like running lean,

fuel pumps, timing, blown head gaskets and sometimes the race fuel used, etc.

All the normal suspects for detonation failures.





While I was at Havasu, I asked three World Finals racers what the altitude of Lake

Havasu (LHC) was, and I received three different answers that ranged from 300' to 800'.

Google lists the altitude at LHC as 735'.



But the actual altitude was ~3500' feet that day! That is the density altitude

that is controlled by the weather conditions. The barometric was much higher than

I expected @ ~29.0" hg. Saturday's weather was pleasant temps with rain that

evening. Not a normal weather pattern, I expected altitudes of 4000' to 4500'.



When a TV weather-man reports high pressure over the 4 corners, that is where

the states of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah intersect, it creates low

pressure at ground level due to the venturi effect. I have personally recorded low

barometric pressure in California @ 27.35 inches of hg, and I am certain LHC would

be even lower. That day, the density altitude was ~5500 feet. 5500 feet is common

for hot days in California and Arizona with blue skies, with high clouds or thunderheads.



Whenever I go to the races, I bring along an Altronics inc. hand held weather

station.



I use the PerormAire PA2, that is commonly used by Drag Racers to estimate

their ET times due to lost HP. With the knowledge gained by using a PerormAire,

a racer can compensate for lost compression due to air density (I use an approximation,

but the actual loss can be easily calculated by using the geometric compression

ratio and the Gas Laws) by changing heads or domes. Fuel ratio is also richer with

elevation increases, gear ratio need to be increased for altitude (for watercraft that

means impeller pitch needs to be reduced), and horsepower is lost as altitude increases.



My point is your setup for the World Finals should be closer to a ~4500' mountain lake

in order to be competitive and reliable. This is a reasonable precaution because you

can compensate for your compression loss, you can adapt your jetting for altitude

changes, but you will still loose HP, and since your impeller size is dependent on your

peak HP, you may also need to reduce your impeller size, or decrease the load on the

pump by changing exit nozzle diameter, etc. in order for your engine to remain at a

reliable rpm.



Engine reliability decreases with HP losses, increased engine loads, and decreased peak

rpm. The goal is always an engine that easily accelerates to peak HP rpm, and slightly

exceeds that rpm by ~ 200 to 400rpm.







Bill M.



IME, the trapped compression ratio is not necessary for calculating cranking compression.

The geometric (4-stroke) compression ratio x absolute atmospheric pressure converted from

inches of hg. to psi (1 inch of Mercury = 0.491154 psi).



For example @ Sea level: 14.7 psi x 12:1 CR = 176.4psi. Absolute atmospheric pressure (in psi)

multiplied times volume is more accurate than the majority of compression testers available on

the market. BM Last edited by wmazz; Today at 02:57 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 11,720 Re: World Finals Weather on Saturday Oct.6, 2018 Bill Nye has nothing on you, brutha! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 2 guests) fastcar396, nk550sx, Wet Wolf Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules