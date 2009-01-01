 2003 xp-di
Thread: 2003 xp-di

  Today, 10:49 AM #1
    turbosl2
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    NY
    Posts
    2

    2003 xp-di

    Just purchased a pair of these machines. Was told one does not start. I am in the process of charging the batteries but the description i was given and what it says on the repair order is.

    Inserted Key, beeps two times as it should, press start button, NOTHING, no crank. Tech jumped starter relay, nothing, no crank. Returned to customer.

    Before i start digging into the starter, cables...etc is there anything that is part of the DESS system that would cause this, even if the key is recognized?

    Thoughts?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:39 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,157

    Re: 2003 xp-di

    If you jump the starter terminals the starter should crank. That's power directly to the starter terminal.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:52 PM #3
    mrwhipper
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    169

    Re: 2003 xp-di

    Take plugs out and spin engine by hand to make sure that it is not seized. If not, maybe the starter is bad.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:23 PM #4
    turbosl2
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    NY
    Posts
    2

    Re: 2003 xp-di

    Will do, i hope its that easy...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
