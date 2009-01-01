Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2003 xp-di #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location NY Posts 2 2003 xp-di Just purchased a pair of these machines. Was told one does not start. I am in the process of charging the batteries but the description i was given and what it says on the repair order is.



Inserted Key, beeps two times as it should, press start button, NOTHING, no crank. Tech jumped starter relay, nothing, no crank. Returned to customer.



Before i start digging into the starter, cables...etc is there anything that is part of the DESS system that would cause this, even if the key is recognized?



Thoughts? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,157 Re: 2003 xp-di If you jump the starter terminals the starter should crank. That's power directly to the starter terminal. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 169 Re: 2003 xp-di Take plugs out and spin engine by hand to make sure that it is not seized. If not, maybe the starter is bad. Last edited by mrwhipper; Today at 12:53 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location NY Posts 2 Re: 2003 xp-di Will do, i hope its that easy... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules