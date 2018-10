Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: instrument cluster cover #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2015 Location Mount Airy N.C. Age 69 Posts 126 instrument cluster cover I have a customer asking about a instrument cluster cover.Hers is cracked and she wants it replaced.I am not familier with this model.Is the cover available without buying the 750 dollar cluster.2015 gtx 155 Last edited by rodknocker; Today at 08:40 AM . Reason: Left out some info Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules